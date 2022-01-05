The Kardashians Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

The Kardashian klan is finally back for another round of reality drama, this time on a new streaming platform. On New Year's Eve, we finally got to see a teaser trailer for their much-awaited new show titled The Kardashians.

The new Hulu series is produced by LA-based production company Fulwell 73 and Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are all listed as executive producers.

Here's everything we know about the anticipated series The Kardashians on Hulu, including the release date, cast, format and what drama to expect.