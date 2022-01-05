The Kardashians Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

The Kardashian klan is finally back for another round of reality drama, this time on a new streaming platform. On New Year's Eve, we finally got to see a teaser trailer for their much-awaited new show titled The Kardashians.

The new Hulu series is produced by LA-based production company Fulwell 73 and Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are all listed as executive producers.

Here's everything we know about the anticipated series The Kardashians on Hulu, including the release date, cast, format and what drama to expect.

When Is The Release Date Of The Kardashians?

Shutterstock | 564025

There is no confirmed release date yet for the show but it is expected to air sometime this year.

The family has been promoting their new partnership with Hulu since last year, almost immediately after they cut ties with old network E!, where Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired for 20 seasons.

To mark the new year, the first teaser trailer for the new series was finally revealed. The 15-second clip features the Kardashian-Jenner sisters with momager wishing the audience a "Happy New Year".

Kourtney Kardashian is seen with a short bob, while Kylie Jenner is visibly pregnant.

Watch the trailer on YouTube.

Who Is In The Cast Of The Kardashians?

Hulu

In the teaser trailer, we see Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Rob Kardashian will not be a main part of the show but it is likely that he will appear in some episodes. Another side character we can expect to see is Scott Disick. Although his relationship with Kourtney has ended, he remains to be a significant part of the family.

New boyfriends Travis Barker and Pete Davidson might also pop up in later episodes.

What is The Kardashians About?

Instagram

In an interview with WSJ magazine back in October last year, Kim said that the new series will be showing a "different side" of the family.

“I think it will be a different side,” she said. “But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

One of the things fans are looking forward to seeing is Kourtney Kardashian's new relationship with Travis Barker.

According to other reports, the format will be a little bit similar to KUWTK but not exactly the same. Since the family has also signed on as executive producers of the show, they will have more say on the editing and storyline.

More Drama Ahead

Kris Jenner | Instagram

Kris has also hinted to People that there will be more family drama to watch.

“This is the next chapter,” she teased. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are, and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

