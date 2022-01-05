NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Trade Package Centered On RJ Barrett

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season but with their worsening relationship, most people believe that his departure from Philadelphia is inevitable.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to trade Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love. In any potential deal involving their disgruntled player, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is seeking a young star who would complement Joel Embiid on the court.