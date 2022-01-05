Selena Gomez Almost Lost Her Mother To COVID-19

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across the world, everyone’s lives — irrespective of their status in society — turned upside down. People who contracted the virus had a stressful time battling it.

Meanwhile, those who didn’t get the virus lived in a state of constant worry and uncertainty.

However, the scariest part about the pandemic was the fear of losing loved ones.

Like millions of people out there, American singer Selena Gomez also had the shock of her life when she almost lost her mother, Mandy Teefey, to the deadly virus.

Continue reading to find out more about how Selena’s mother battled the virus.

Battle With COVID

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mandy-Teefey.jpg

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, contracted the coronavirus while she was already battling double pneumonia – a lung infection that affects both lungs of an individual.

During a photoshoot, Mandy almost fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital.

According to Hola! magazine, the disease badly affected her lungs, and doctors were surprised as to how she was even breathing.

“They said that had my body not responded as quickly as it did, I had two days [to live],” Mandy revealed, per the publication.

“They said, ‘We don‘t know how you’ve been breathing this whole time. I made it through COVID and didn‘t lose my taste or smell or anything, but it beat up my lungs pretty hardcore.”

'Unvaccinated'

Speaking about the importance of receiving a COVID-19 jab, Selena’s mom said that she got the infection before she could get her first vaccine shot, adding that once she caught the virus, her condition deteriorated pretty quickly as her oxygen saturation levels went down.

“A week before I was going to get my first COVID shot, I got COVID. I was at home the whole time. But when my fever broke, my oxygen went to 69, and I was rushed to the hospital," she said, per Hola!.

Questions About Jabs

According to Hola!, when the doctors found out that Mandy had not been vaccinated when she got COVID-19, they started questioning her, assuming that she was an anti-vaxxer.

Speaking to Entrepreneur Magazine, Mandy said that one of the hospitals she went to was quite badgering as they asked her why she didn’t get her shot instead of treating her condition first.

“[I was like] I literally can‘t breathe right now. Can we talk about this later? I will explain why”, she told the publication, per Hola!.

Being The ‘Lucky One’

Selena’s mother says she battled her condition bravely and turned out to be one of the “lucky ones” to survive the disease.

She told Entrepreneur Magazine, that the doctors treated her condition by administering a combination of steroids and antibiotics, coupled with some breathing exercises.

“It was definitely an experience, and it wasn‘t scary until I got home. When I got home, I was like, ‘Wow, I may not have ever come back here.’ I was a lucky one,” she said, according to Hola!.

