Selena Gomez Almost Lost Her Mother To COVID-19

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out across the world, everyone’s lives — irrespective of their status in society — turned upside down. People who contracted the virus had a stressful time battling it.

Meanwhile, those who didn’t get the virus lived in a state of constant worry and uncertainty.

However, the scariest part about the pandemic was the fear of losing loved ones.

Like millions of people out there, American singer Selena Gomez also had the shock of her life when she almost lost her mother, Mandy Teefey, to the deadly virus.

