Chloe Kim Talks About Coping With Mental Health Issues

Chloe Kim has a lot to contend with – fame, the pressures of her sport, media scrutiny and being Asian-American – and all of that undoubtedly takes a toll on her mental health. The 21-year-old snowboarding sensation has been training since she was 4, started competing at 6, found instant global fame after winning two golds at the 2018 Winter Olympics while also receiving hate on social media because of that fame. Plus, she’s navigating life at a time when anti-Asian racism is in full swing.

How does she cope? Keep scrolling to find out.