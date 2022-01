Not so long ago, everybody around the National Football League talked about Deshaun Watson for his great performances on the field.

But ever since he demanded a trade out of the Houston Texans and the news broke of his alleged sexual misconduct scandal, Watson has rarely made the news for something related to the gridiron.

Now, the Clemson product was all over the news for throwing a big birthday party for his 26-year-old girlfriend Jilly Anais, all in the midst of these disturbing allegations.