NBA Rumors: Two Reasons Why Warriors Would Trade James Wiseman

JB Baruelo

Despite missing some of their key players to injuries, the Golden State Warriors are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, they have won eight of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 29-7 record. With the way that they are playing right now, it's no longer surprising that the Warriors are emerging as one of the top favorites to reach the NBA Finals and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season.

However, some still view them as one of the teams that could make big moves before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Trade James Wiseman

Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Warriors are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this season. One of the best trade chips for the Warriors is James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report explained why trading Wiseman before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is a huge possibility for the Warriors.

According to Favale, the Warriors may consider moving Wiseman if a "can't-miss star" becomes available on the trading block and if they start to realize that they can't "effectively juggle" his development to their present.

James Wiseman Doesn't Fit Timeline Of Warriors' Core

Though they have said on numerous occasions that they consider him part of their long-term plan, no one would be surprised if the Warriors really end up trading Wiseman before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Wiseman indeed has the potential to become an All-Star caliber center in the league but with the Warriors currently in win-now mode, they no longer have the patience to wait for his full development.

What they need right now is a more experienced, starting-caliber center that would mesh well with their aging core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Potential Trade Targets For Warriors

Wiseman is yet to play a single game in the 2021-22 NBA season due to an injury but according to a Twitter post by Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Coach Steve Kerr mentioned that the young big man would advance to "contact work" next week. Once he proves that he's injury-free, he's expected to receive strong interest from teams that are in the initial phase of the rebuilding process.

Some of the players that the Warriors could target in the potential deal involving Wiseman include Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers, Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons.

Offseason Trade Involving James Wiseman

As of now, the Warriors are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move Wiseman before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, and there's a huge possibility that he would spend the entire 2021-22 NBA season in Golden State. However, if they fail to reclaim their throne this season, Favale believes that the Warriors are highly likely to trade Wiseman for "marquee reinforcements" in the 2021 NBA offseason.

"Failing all that, there's always the chance the Warriors don't win a title this year, in which case they better be scouring the market for marquee reinforcements to pair with Dray, Klay and Stephen Curry—a search inextricably tethered to Wiseman's availability and mystery-box mystique," Favale wrote.

