NBA Rumors: Two Reasons Why Warriors Would Trade James Wiseman

Despite missing some of their key players to injuries, the Golden State Warriors are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, they have won eight of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 29-7 record. With the way that they are playing right now, it's no longer surprising that the Warriors are emerging as one of the top favorites to reach the NBA Finals and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season.

However, some still view them as one of the teams that could make big moves before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.