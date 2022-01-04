Are Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Dating?

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus sparked dating rumors throughout the first half of 2021 after getting close following a music collaboration, but it's uncertain where they are now.

The pair were spotted hanging out several times, including getting cozy at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in late June, leading fans to speculate that they were making more than music together.

While Lovato, 29, came out as non-binary back in May, Noah, who is Miley Cyrus' younger sister and turns 22 on January 8, hasn’t publicly labeled her sexuality, although the All Falls Down artist was reportedly linked to Bella Thorne's ex Tana Mongeau at one point.

Here's what went down between Lovato and Noah and whether there was any truth to the romance gossip.