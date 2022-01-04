Why Halle Berry Thinks Zendaya Is The Next 'It' Girl

Halle Berry is convinced that Hollywood's next big act is Zendaya. Speaking to Variety in December, the 55-year-old Bruised actress and director picked the former Disney Channel star for the magazine's “Up Next” in Hollywood segment, stating that the 25-year-old represents the future of the industry.

“She’s going to write, direct and go further than I did in less time,” Berry said of the Euphoria, Spider-Man, and Dune star, whom she praised as a "wildly talented" actress.

Read more below and scroll for Zendaya's reaction!