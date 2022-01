Erika Jayne is quite literally showing off her new "inches" - and it isn't just the shoes. The 50-year-old Bravo star made headlines ahead of the New Year for announcing she's branching into business - joining the likes of Lisa Rinna and Porsha Williams in running her own show, Erika is bringing shoppers her own range of hair extensions.

A 2022 Instagram share is now seeing Erika show off her poker-straight and platinum blonde "inches." Of course, it's the fake hair, here.