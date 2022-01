Tara Lipinski recently announced her new project Meddling - a documentary covering the 2002 Winter Olympics scandal that rocked the world of figure skating.

The 39-year-old former skating pro has taken on the role of executive producer for the docuseries, set to air on Peacock TV on January 6 this year.

Husband Todd Kapostasy, who is a sports doc producer and director, partnered with her to make the project happen.

Scroll down for more on this story.