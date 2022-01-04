Gymnast Nastia Liukin Opens Up About Olympic 'Pressure'

Former athlete and current sports broadcaster Nastia Liukin is opening up about the "pressure" she felt as an Olympian and the lessons she's learned since retiring from gymnastics in 2012.

Speaking with People at the Tokyo Games in August, the five-time Olympic medalist and 2008 individual all-around champion looked back on her competing days, getting candid about the "nerves," stress, and high "expectations" that come with the territory.

Liukin, who was in Japan covering the Summer Games for NBC Sports, said that she's since learned she's not "defined by a medal," sharing the same message to Simone Biles amid the latter's difficult Tokyo Olympics.

Here's what she had to say.