Eileen Gu is all about healthy eating but has a warning against fad diets, particularly those on TikTok. The 18-year-old Chinese-American freestyle skier is a Beijing 2022 medal favorite and has a budding career in modeling as well, and she naturally has to keep fit for both jobs. In an interview with The New York Times, she said, “Diet is something I definitely think about as an athlete and a model. In both of my jobs, my body does the work.”

