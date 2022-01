The Dallas Cowboys couldn't get the job done in what most people around the NFL thought would be the ultimate reality check for them.

After dominating subpar teams for the past couple of weeks, they had to face an Arizona Cardinals team craving a win after three straight losses.

The Cardinals hung on to a 25-22 lead and Kyler Murray improved his record in the AT&T Stadium to 8-0. Arizona limited Dak Prescott to just 226 yards, although he did throw for three touchdowns.