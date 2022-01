The struggling Indiana Pacers will try to put an end to their recent woes when they visit the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden.

Unfortunately, they’re going to be severely undermanned in the clash against Tom Thibodeau’s team, to make an already complicated season even worst.

Neither of these teams has been able to live up to the expectations and the Pacers are ready to hit the drawing board again, so facing them could be a big boost of motivation for the Knicks.