Throughout his entire career in the NBA, the Russell Westbrook experience has been a bit of a roller coaster.

He can either put his team on his back with a 30-point triple-double or go 3/16 from the field with 12 turnovers. There's no in-between.

That lack of consistency and adjustments has made him one of the most volatile and discussed players of all time, and Los Angeles Lakers fans seem far from pleased with what he's given them during his first year with the team.