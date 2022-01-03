Simone Biles Gets Ahead Of Holiday 'Hardships' With Her Mental Health App

In the caption, Biles gave out more details about the services that Cerebral provides, stating the app offers "online therapy, counseling, and medication management."

"Taking care of your mental health is so incredibly important and that’s why I’ve partnered with @getcerebral," she wrote, encouraging followers who struggle with their mental health to "please reach out for help."

Surely enough, many were responsive to her message, with the video racking up close to 370,000 views.

"It’s so fab to have role models like you spread the good word of normalising [sic] conversations about mental health. Thank you so much," one person commented on the post.

"Thanks for being so inspiring and brave," the gymnast was told.

"As you check on others, please take care of yourself! My family is such fans of you and the gymnastics journey. But also fans of this new journey. Merry Christmas and HNY," wrote a third follower.