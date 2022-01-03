Simone Biles Gets Ahead Of Holiday 'Hardships' With Her Mental Health App

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles reminded fans to take care of their mental health ahead of the holiday season. Taking to Instagram two days before Christmas, the 24-year-old gymnastics superstar shared a video with her 6.8 million followers promoting her mental health app, Cerebral.
Biles, who won a silver and bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics last year but largely made headlines for bowing out, first launched the app back in October, going on The Today Show and NBC News to say she's taken on the role of Chief Impact Officer aside from investing in Cerebral.
