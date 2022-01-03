Inside Kelly Clarkson's $6.95 Million Tennessee Mega-Mansion

Kelly Clarkson said goodbye to her astonishing Tennessee estate in late April 2021 after four years on the market and several price slashes. Sprawling on over four acres of land, the expansive 20,121-square-foot Hendersonville mega-mansion became home to The Voice coach 10 years after her 2002 American Idol win, with the 39-year-old singer, actress, and TV personality first putting it up for sale in 2017 for $8.75 million.

Since then, Clarkson, who purchased the property in 2012 for $2.86 million together with her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, cut down the price a few times, asking for $7.5 million last January. The star eventually unloaded the marvelous waterfront manse for $6.95 million, per The New York Post, with Ford reporting in June that the deal closed for $6.3 million.

Tour the incredible property below!