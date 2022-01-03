Inside Kelly Clarkson's $6.95 Million Tennessee Mega-Mansion

Kelly Clarkson
Shutterstock | 2914948

Alexandra Lozovschi

Kelly Clarkson said goodbye to her astonishing Tennessee estate in late April 2021 after four years on the market and several price slashes. Sprawling on over four acres of land, the expansive 20,121-square-foot Hendersonville mega-mansion became home to The Voice coach 10 years after her 2002 American Idol win, with the 39-year-old singer, actress, and TV personality first putting it up for sale in 2017 for $8.75 million.

Since then, Clarkson, who purchased the property in 2012 for $2.86 million together with her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, cut down the price a few times, asking for $7.5 million last January. The star eventually unloaded the marvelous waterfront manse for $6.95 million, per The New York Post, with Ford reporting in June that the deal closed for $6.3 million.

Tour the incredible property below!

Front Yard Fountain

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Located just half an hour from Nashville, some 25 miles up the Cumberland River, Clarkson's stunning Hendersonville estate rests on a quiet cul-de-sac with majestic views all-around. Built-in 2007, the stately mansion impresses with an elegant brick facade and sumptuous columns at the end of a long gated driveway with a large motor court and central fountain.

The luxurious seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom manse was fully remodeled by the “Since U Been Gone” singer, her country-meets-modern vision earning it a 2018 feature in Country Living magazine.

Scroll for a look at the breathtaking backyard!

Pool, Spa, Greenhouse, Playground

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The luxury lake home offers a slew of comfortable outdoor amenities, including a spacious saltwater swimming pool lined by English-style gardens, with two spas and a covered lounge area to boot.

The massive and breathtakingly beautiful backyard, pictured above, also houses a chic pavilion for outdoor dining, one complete with a fireplace, a playground, and a gorgeous greenhouse to top it all off.

The yard is accessed from inside through a circular split staircase leading down from an expansive balcony, one equipped for lounging and soaking up the sun. The property also comes with a sand volleyball court, private lake access, and a deepwater dock.

"With its outward curving shoreline, the water views are exceptional and a two-boat covered boathouse with a lift that is near the left property line so as not to interfere with the views," notes TopTenRealEstateDeals.

Two-Story Foyer With Double Staircase

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Inside, visitors are greeted by a grand foyer with a majestic wooden-banister double staircase. Leading into a two-story great room with elegant French doors and a fireplace, the open floor plan spills into a gorgeous formal dining room decorated in elegant shades of blue with white vintage seating and opulent chandeliers.

With high ceilings, bay windows, hardwood floors, and plenty of fireplaces, the home bears Clarkson's creative touch in terms of interior decor. The rustic kitchen sports farmhouse cabinets and a breakfast bar beneath a "candle-esque lighting feature," as noticed by PopCulture.

There's also a lavish home theater, a game/billiards room with a lounge, a large gym, a two-story office, and an elevator.

Cowboy Bar

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Perhaps one of the most whimsical features is the cowboy-themed wet bar, equipped with horse-saddle stools that Clarkson picked out herself. While it's not clear whether she sold the home with the furniture included, listing photos showed gray stone archways and four equestrian-themed stools backed by a brick-and-wood family room with hunting trophies mounted on the walls.

Meanwhile, the circular master bedroom, pictured above, sported "a dramatic ceiling," massive floor-to-ceiling windows, and a cozy seating area by the fireplace. According to Realtor, it featured a glam chandelier and a luxurious master bath "the size of a New York City apartment."

Pictures also showed a kids' bedroom with four built-in bunk beds and a good-sized play area.

Clarkson, who filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, shares two children with her ex-husband, 7-year-old daughter River Rose and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander.

