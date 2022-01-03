NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum To Warriors, Klay Thompson To Blazers In Suggested Blockbuster Trade

The explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum was undeniably the main reason behind the Portland Trail Blazers' success in the past seasons. However, in the years that they played together, their only greatest achievement was reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019. With the team likely heading into another huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, some believe that the Trail Blazers will finally break the Lillard-McCollum tandem.

With Lillard still considered the face of the franchise, McCollum is likely the one to be traded if the Trail Blazers decided to choose.