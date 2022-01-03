NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum To Warriors, Klay Thompson To Blazers In Suggested Blockbuster Trade



JB Baruelo

The explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum was undeniably the main reason behind the Portland Trail Blazers' success in the past seasons. However, in the years that they played together, their only greatest achievement was reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019. With the team likely heading into another huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, some believe that the Trail Blazers will finally break the Lillard-McCollum tandem.

With Lillard still considered the face of the franchise, McCollum is likely the one to be traded if the Trail Blazers decided to choose.

CJ McCollum To Golden State Warriors

In a recent article, Joe Capraro of Fansided's Rip City Project created a list of trades that would send McCollum to California teams. These include a hypothetical blockbuster trade that would enable McCollum to join the Golden State Warriors before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Otto Porter Jr. to the Trail Blazers in exchange for McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Robert Covington, and Anfernee Simons.

Replacing Klay Thompson With CJ McCollum

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:C.J._McCollum_(cropped).jpg

The proposed blockbuster deal with the Trail Blazers would make sense for the Warriors if Thompson had another setback to his recovery. Swapping him for a healthy McCollum would give the Warriors a better chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season. McCollum may not be as good as Thompson, but he's capable of filling the hole that he would be leaving at the Warriors' starting shooting guard position.

With McCollum, the Warriors would be pairing Stephen Curry with another All-Star caliber shooting guard who is an elite three-point shooter and could excel on the court with or without the ball in his hands.

Warriors Improve Depth

Wikimedia Commons

McCollum isn't the only player that the Warriors would be acquiring from the Trail Blazers. They would also be receiving two veterans, Nurkic and Covington, and young and promising talent Simons. Nurkic would give the Warriors an experienced center who would serve as a mentor and primary backup for sophomore big man James Wiseman.

With Covington, the Warriors would get a three-and-D wingman who could join McCollum, Curry, Wiseman, and Andrew Wiggins in the starting lineup. Simons may still be young, but he could provide an impact to the Warriors' second unit.

Why The Trail Blazers Would Make The Trade

Shutterstock | 1024723

The potential deal would undeniably decrease the Trail Blazers' level of competitiveness this season, but it would benefit them in the long run. Once he regains 100% health and returns to his All-Star form, Thompson could form a more formidable frontcourt duo with Lillard in Portland. Aside from giving them another explosive scorer, a healthy Thompson could also help the Trail Blazers address their major weakness on the defensive end of the floor.

In addition to Thompson, the Trail Blazers would also be acquiring the assets they need should they finally decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

