Demi Lovato Is Ready To Face 2022 With These New Year’s Resolutions

Demi Lovato is meeting 2022 in an introspective mood, as they revealed in an Instagram Story posted on January 1 what their New Year’s resolutions are. The 29-year-old pop star, who has lived through more drama and trauma in a relatively short time than most people do their whole lives, listed four goals for 2022, and they’re all about self-love, acceptance, and compassion.

This comes a week after Lovato posted a clip on Instagram showing off their new buzz cut. Apparently, their #freshstart is more than just a hair change. See the details below.

Things Aren’t Perfect But…

The Disney Channel alum began their post by admitting and accepting that things aren’t perfect in their life right now. In spite of that, they expressed confidence that they’re in the correct place and going in the right direction. “Today I don’t feel my best,” they wrote. “But I know who I want to be and where I want to go.”

The OK Not to Be OK singer had a drug overdose in July 2018 that almost killed them but made an incredible comeback beginning in 2020.

On Joy And Body Image Issues

Next, Lovato revealed the first of their New Year’s resolutions, namely, “I want to devote more time to traveling and things that bring me joy.” Well, that sounds like all of us.

For their second resolution, the singer and actress wrote, “I want to accept myself at every size,” which is brave considering their very public on-and-off battle with body dysmorphia and eating disorders for much of their life in the spotlight (and also considering that most people want to lose weight instead of just accepting it).

Appreciating Work

Lovato’s next New Year’s resolution said, “Appreciate my work regardless of success” though we honestly don’t think the Sorry Not Sorry singer has any problem when it comes to success. The past year has been a good one for them considering that everything almost came to an end not too long ago.

In 2021, they released a series on Peacock titled Unidentified With Demi Lovato as well as a documentary called Dancing With the Devil and the album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

On Loving Every Moment

For Lovato’s fourth New Year’s resolution, they wrote, “And be present for all that life brings me, the great moments and the painful ones..” The star, who came out as non-binary in May 2021, has experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows perhaps more than most celebrities, and it’s inspiring that through all their pain, they choose not to give up. In another Instagram post, they said, “The key is to follow your heart, believe in yourself, and realize your trauma does not dictate how far you can go in life!”

