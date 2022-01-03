Demi Lovato Is Ready To Face 2022 With These New Year’s Resolutions

Demi Lovato is meeting 2022 in an introspective mood, as they revealed in an Instagram Story posted on January 1 what their New Year’s resolutions are. The 29-year-old pop star, who has lived through more drama and trauma in a relatively short time than most people do their whole lives, listed four goals for 2022, and they’re all about self-love, acceptance, and compassion.

This comes a week after Lovato posted a clip on Instagram showing off their new buzz cut. Apparently, their #freshstart is more than just a hair change. See the details below.