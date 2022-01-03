NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite the Sixers' earlier efforts to convince him to stay, Simmons looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love. The former No. 1 pick may have disappointed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but he's currently receiving strong interest from teams that need additional star power on their roster.

One of the most intriguing suitors of Simmons on the market is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Proposed Four-Team Trade Involving Ben Simmons

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World suggested a way that the Lakers would be able to acquire Simmons from the Sixers this season. The hypothetical deal won't only be involving the Lakers and the Sixers, but also the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons.

In the proposed four-team trade scenario, the Lakers would get Simmons and Jerami Grant, the Sixers would receive TJ Warren, Caris LeVert, and Jeremy Lamb, the Pacers would obtain Russell Westbrook, Matisse Thybulle, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick, and the Pistons would land Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick.

Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Boost Lakers' Offense & Defense

Wikimedia Commons

Trading Westbrook, THT, and future draft assets for Simmons and Grant would be a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if they are serious about returning to the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title this season. Simmons and Grant may not be as accomplished as Westbrook, but they are considered solid two-way contributors in the league.

Their potential arrival in Los Angeles is expected to improve the Lakers' performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from addressing their need for more scoring help, Simmons and Grant could also help them regain their status as the best defensive team in the NBA.

Trade To LA Lakers Would Benefit Ben Simmons

Though he won't have his own team in Los Angeles, Simmons would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Purple and Gold. On the Lakers, the former No. 1 pick would have the opportunity to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the two biggest clients of Rich Paul of the Klutch Sports Group.

Aside from having a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title, being mentored by James and Davis could help Simmons regain his confidence and return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Why Sixers, Pacers & Pistons Would Make The Trade

Though they won't be getting an All-Star, the proposed four-team trade would still be worth exploring for the Sixers. LeVert and Warren would give the Sixers two reliable shot-creators who fit the timeline of Joel Embiid.

For the Pacers, the potential deal would allow them to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference while acquiring assets that they could use if they decide to rebuild.

Meanwhile, by sending Grant to Los Angeles, the Pistons would be getting a young and promising talent in THT who could join their core of Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart, and Killian Hayes and two future first-rounders that they could use to add more talented prospects to their team.

