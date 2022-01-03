NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite the Sixers' earlier efforts to convince him to stay, Simmons looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love. The former No. 1 pick may have disappointed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but he's currently receiving strong interest from teams that need additional star power on their roster.

One of the most intriguing suitors of Simmons on the market is the Los Angeles Lakers.