NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Destinations For Buddy Hield

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Buddy_Hield.jpg

JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard Buddy Hield and his future with the Sacramento Kings. Hield may remain an official member of the Kings' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season but after they attempted to trade him last summer, it's crystal clear that they no longer consider him part of their long-term future.

If they realize that they don't have what it takes to reach the playoffs this season, the Kings are highly expected to explore moving Hield and other veterans before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Why The Kings Should Trade Buddy Hield

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, Jon Conahan of ClutchPoints explained why the Kings would strongly consider getting Hield out of Sacramento.

"It’s not because he’s necessarily a bad player, it’s because the Kings are loaded at the guard position," Conahan wrote. "They have De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, while also having Davion Mitchell. It wouldn’t make much sense for them to keep him around because there’s really not a ton of room for him to play and with the return that he could get, it would make a lot of sense from the King standpoint to get rid of him."

Hield may not be an All-Star but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. Here's a list of teams that may consider trading for Hield before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

LA Lakers Finally Land Buddy Hield

Instagram | Buddy Hield

The Lakers almost acquired Hield from the Kings in the last offseason, but a deal failed to materialize after they decided to pursue Russell Westbrook. As of now, the Lakers must be regretting their decision to choose Westbrook over Hield. Though he's not as accomplished as Westbrook, he would undeniably be a much better fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.

Sharing the floor with an elite three-point shooter like Hield would make it easier for James and Davis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Buddy Hield Joins Sixers

Instagram | Buddy Hield

Another aspiring contender that could express a strong interest in acquiring Hield from the Kings is the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers may be slowly finding their way back to the top of the Eastern Conference, but they obviously need more star power around Joel Embiid to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title this season.

Aside from improving their floor-spacing, Hield would also give the Sixers a very reliable scorer, rebounder, and playmaker. This season, he's averaging 15.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Buddy Hield Returns To New Orleans

Hield isn't only expected to receive trade interest from aspiring contenders, but also from rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timelines. According to NBA Analysis Network, among the young teams that could pursue Hield before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans would be an intriguing landing spot for Hield as they were the team that selected him as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In his potential return to New Orleans, Hield could take the role as the third fiddle behind the Pelicans' young superstar duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

