NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Destinations For Buddy Hield

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard Buddy Hield and his future with the Sacramento Kings. Hield may remain an official member of the Kings' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season but after they attempted to trade him last summer, it's crystal clear that they no longer consider him part of their long-term future.
If they realize that they don't have what it takes to reach the playoffs this season, the Kings are highly expected to explore moving Hield and other veterans before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.