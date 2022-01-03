NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Destinations For Buddy Hield

In a recent article, Jon Conahan of ClutchPoints explained why the Kings would strongly consider getting Hield out of Sacramento.

"It’s not because he’s necessarily a bad player, it’s because the Kings are loaded at the guard position," Conahan wrote. "They have De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, while also having Davion Mitchell. It wouldn’t make much sense for them to keep him around because there’s really not a ton of room for him to play and with the return that he could get, it would make a lot of sense from the King standpoint to get rid of him."

Hield may not be an All-Star but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. Here's a list of teams that may consider trading for Hield before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.