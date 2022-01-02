Does HoYeon Jung Have The Best Character In 'Squid Game'?

Netflix
Shutterstock | 3586184

Cha Miñoza

HoYeon Jung unexpectedly became the breakout star of Netflix's Squid Game series. She may not have been the lead star but she definitely stole the show.

The first-time actress, who started out as a model, gained international fame after the success of the dystopian Korean series, which became the most watched show on the streaming platform.

HoYeon's fame is largely because of her charm and beauty but also because of the likeable character she portrayed. Did HoYeon Jung play the best character in the series?

The Latest

Anna Kendrick Kisses 2021 Goodbye With Snowy Snaps

Eileen Gu Wins World Cup After Losing Passport

Why Fans Want Kim Cattrall To Join 'Emily In Paris'

Devin Booker Is Getting Business-Savvy In Preparation For Post-Basketball Life

Lakers News: NBA Insider Rips Anthony Davis, Says He's On The Decline

Playing Kang Sae-byok, Player 067

Instagram

HoYeon shared in an interview with Vulture that she learned a lot from Player 067.

"The biggest lesson that Sae-byeok has taught me is that people are stronger when they live for others and with others, rather than chasing after their individual interest. That’s the biggest personal change that I went through," HeYeon said.

Aside from her portrayal of the character, the story arc of the North Korean refugee also easily captivated the audience.

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick's 'Mr. Right' Gets New Love On Netflix

Anna Kendrick's not-so-popular rom-com gets revived, thanks to Netflix.

By Cha Miñoza

Was Sae-byok The Best Character?

Netflix

However cynical Sae-byok was in the beginning, she ended showing her vulnerable side in the later episodes.

The young defector was doing everything she could for her family and not just for selfish reasons, unlike most of the other characters in the game.

“I started writing a diary of the character,” Jung explained, “all of the days she had to go through, the day she arrived in South Korea, the day she lost family members to the fire. As I wrote her daily diaries, I was able to build Sae-byeok’s outlook within myself, as well as her facial expressions.”

HoYeon Jung Reveals Secret In Game Of ‘Most Likely To’

Dakota Johnson's 'The Lost Daughter' Wins Best Feature At Gotham Awards

HoYeon Jung's New-found Fame

Instagram

While the model was already a rising star in Korea, her performance as Sae-byok earned her a bigger audience. She quickly gained millions of followers on Instagram and is now a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Given her popularity and her experience on the runways, there will surely be more fashion projects lined up for this beauty, regardless of her participation in the upcoming Squid Game sequel.

What's Next For Squid Game?

Netflix

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently closed a deal with Netflix, confirming two more seasons for the show.

Although HoYeon's fate for the upcoming seasons is still unclear, since her run has ended in the first one, it is likely that she could still make an appearance in the form of flashbacks. A backstory of her journey crossing the border would definitely be interesting to see.

HoYeon has previously said that she is more than happy to reprise her role. Fans theorize that Sae-byok could still be alive, so there is also a possibility that the show will be continuing her story.

Read Next

Must Read

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

Did Becky Lynch's Contract Lead To WWE Releases? Liv Morgan Stands By Statement

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.