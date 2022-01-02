Does HoYeon Jung Have The Best Character In 'Squid Game'?

HoYeon Jung unexpectedly became the breakout star of Netflix's Squid Game series. She may not have been the lead star but she definitely stole the show.

The first-time actress, who started out as a model, gained international fame after the success of the dystopian Korean series, which became the most watched show on the streaming platform.

HoYeon's fame is largely because of her charm and beauty but also because of the likeable character she portrayed. Did HoYeon Jung play the best character in the series?