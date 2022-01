Freestyle skier Eileen Gu didn't have luck on her side as she lost her passport, but she went and won the Freeski Halfpipe World Cup anyway. The 18-year-old sports sensation and rising social media star is fresh from a new win at the Calgary event, proving her worth against American rival Hanna Faulhaber and marking the achievement on Instagram.

Eileen posted to reveal her passport mishap amid the celebrations, with a shot showing her in her skiwear and, well, probably smiling behind the mask.