Kim Cattrall may have passed up on HBO Max's And Just Like That but there's another new series that the beloved actress can still hop on - Emily in Paris.

Fans of the show have been eagerly campaigning for the veteran actress to make an appearance as Samantha Jones on the Netflix show, which stars Lily Collins.

While the two are completely different shows, it may not be too far-fetched for a crossover on the upcoming season. Fans explain why a Samantha Jones cameo could be in Emily's future.