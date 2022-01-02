Devin Booker Is Getting Business-Savvy In Preparation For Post-Basketball Life

Devin Booker is being wise about money in preparation for his post-basketball life. The 25-year-old NBA star and boyfriend of Kendall Jenner is still at the prime of his career but he’s already taking steps to secure his finances for when he retires.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Booker said, “I want to play for a very long time. But I’m worried about life after basketball and building businesses that will be here once the ball stops bouncing.”

Keep scrolling to see how the Phoenix Suns player is growing his retirement fund.