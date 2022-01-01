Unidentified With Demi Lovato Gives Fans Otherworldly Experience

Music
Shutterstock | 167542784

chisom

Demi Lovato takes fans on an otherworldly experience with her new show, Unidentified on Peacock TV. The non-binary artist has become a phenomenon amongst paranormal enthusiasts who discover unusual activities on the screen. Their most recent venture had them serenading a traumatized ghost in an Arizona abandoned brothel, which earned them a standing ovation.

The Latest

Eileen Gu On Her Ski Training, Olympic Preps And Impressive Academic Achievements

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

Devin Booker Opens Up On The Suns' Momentum Ahead Of Showdown With Celtics

Kemba Walker Gets Brutally Honest On His Poor Play And Getting Benched

WWE's Top 5 Baffling Releases Of 2021

Meeting Carmen

Shutterstock | 187426170

Lovato and their partners – close friend Matthew Scott and investigator Chris Smith - communicate with otherworldly creatures using an EMF detector. A loud screeching sound indicated a positive response, while an eerily quiet sound meant the opposite. So, when Demi asked if the ghost (identified as Carmen) had seen other Extra Terrestrials on the property and got silence in response, they knew something was wrong.

As a trauma survivor, Demi deduced Carmen’s silence as a traumatic response. To ease Carmen’s discomfort, they asked, “Did you not want to say anything else because the boys were in here?” When Carmen replied with a loud screeching noise indicating “Yes,” the Sorry Not Sorry singer asked their partners to excuse themselves.

Movies

Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

Chanel Joins A Long List Of Artists Who Give Back To Society

By chisom

Sharing Trauma And Sympathizing

Shutterstock | 2914948

Demi Lovato continued by lending a sympathetic ear and explaining that, “She [Carmen] has trauma. That’s why she doesn’t like men. I have trauma, too, so I feel you, and I get it.” Demi serenaded the ghost with an acapella rendition of Skyscraper, her 2011 hit song, to further allay her fears and make her receptive to more questions.

Upon completing their song, Carmen complimented the award-winning singer with a loud screech which many surmised to be a Standing Ovation! Demi appreciated the gesture calling it the “coolest standing I've ovation ever had.”

After Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa & Justin Bieber, Andrew Watt Talks Latest Collab

How Zodiac Compatibility Between Noah, Miley Cyrus Make Them The Best Siblings

Empowering Women And Other People

Shutterstock | 564025

It’s no shock that Skyscraper received a positive nod from the Extra-Terrestrial being as the lyrics are empowering. The hook says, “you can take everything I have, you can break everything I am… Go on and try to tear me down. I will be rising from the ground.” Another line in a verse says, “All my windows still are broken, but I’m standing on my feet.”

Lovato has a history of delivering powerful, uplifting lyrics as they sing music from their heart about their situation. They hope to offer comfort to others in similar conditions through their music.

Other Activism

Lovato doesn’t stop at using their voice to serenade woke ghosts; they also champion social justice causes. Their 122 million Instagram followers know firsthand how important these causes are to them.

Their Instalive show #4Dwithdemilovato hosts several celebrities who have inspiring conversations on life and other empowering situations.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski And Kendall Jenner: Models As ‘Bookfluencers’

Why Olivia Wilde Was Terrified To Make Erotic Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling'

How Zodiac Compatibility Between Noah, Miley Cyrus Make Them The Best Siblings

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Demi Lovato Arches Back With Swimsuit Happiness

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.