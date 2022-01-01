Unidentified With Demi Lovato Gives Fans Otherworldly Experience

Lovato and their partners – close friend Matthew Scott and investigator Chris Smith - communicate with otherworldly creatures using an EMF detector. A loud screeching sound indicated a positive response, while an eerily quiet sound meant the opposite. So, when Demi asked if the ghost (identified as Carmen) had seen other Extra Terrestrials on the property and got silence in response, they knew something was wrong.

As a trauma survivor, Demi deduced Carmen’s silence as a traumatic response. To ease Carmen’s discomfort, they asked, “Did you not want to say anything else because the boys were in here?” When Carmen replied with a loud screeching noise indicating “Yes,” the Sorry Not Sorry singer asked their partners to excuse themselves.