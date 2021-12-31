WWE's Top 5 Baffling Releases Of 2021

Toni Storm became the 81st talent released from WWE this year recently. Some of the talents let go are truly baffling as well. Below we count down the top-5 most surprising releases WWE made in 2021. In fact, it's sort of hard to reduce this list to just 5. We've added some honorary mentions below.

The releases of John Morrison, Franky Monet, and Mickie James were head-scratchers. Although since WWE seemed to be releasing talent in their 40s or late 30s more than younger talent, it was perhaps not that surprising that these 3 were let go. It was disappointing to many fans, however. We give their releases an honorary mention here. Same goes for Ember Moon, who is a talented wrestler but didn't survive the cuts made in 2021.

Our #5 most baffling release WWE has made this year goes to Bronson Reed. The 33-year-old Australian seems to have much of what WWE is looking for right now, namely size. You can now see him wrestling as JONAH in Impact Wrestling and NJPW.

