No one trusted the Phoenix Suns to be as good as they were last season.

As it usually happens in the NBA, small-market teams don't get the recognition they deserve, so everybody thought it was just they were just another misleading 1st seed.

The Suns proved their doubters wrong by knocking down the Lakers in the first round, sweeping the Nuggets in the second, and getting past the Clippers in the Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, they couldn't finish the job against the Bucks in the NBA Finals.