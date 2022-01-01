Did Becky Lynch's Contract Lead To WWE Releases? Liv Morgan Stands By Statement

Liv Morgan dropped a controversial line directed at Becky Lynch on the November 29th edition of WWE RAW. Morgan was referencing Lynch's falling out with Charlotte Flair when she then blamed Lynch's contract for why her friends are no longer with the company.

“You’re the reason why your friend is gone, just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone," Morgan said. The line has since been removed from WWE's YouTube page.

Morgan was referring to her former teammates in the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Riott was released earlier this year and now wrestles as Ruby Soho in AEW. Logan was released in 2020 and has since stepped away from wrestling.

