Did Becky Lynch's Contract Lead To WWE Releases? Liv Morgan Stands By Statement

Ian Carey

Liv Morgan dropped a controversial line directed at Becky Lynch on the November 29th edition of WWE RAW. Morgan was referencing Lynch's falling out with Charlotte Flair when she then blamed Lynch's contract for why her friends are no longer with the company.

“You’re the reason why your friend is gone, just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone," Morgan said. The line has since been removed from WWE's YouTube page.

Morgan was referring to her former teammates in the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Riott was released earlier this year and now wrestles as Ruby Soho in AEW. Logan was released in 2020 and has since stepped away from wrestling.

Liv Morgan says she stands by the statement she made to Lynch in that promo. Scroll down to reveal what she said.

Liv Morgan Stands By Her Statement

Does Liv Morgan really believe that Becky Lynch's large contract with WWE is the reason her friends were released? Lynch is the highest-paid female performer in the company. WWE is pulling in record profits, however. Still, Morgan is standing by her statement.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Morgan had the following to say:

"I believe that everyone is allowed to feel the way they feel. Everyone is allowed to react the way they want to react. I knew what I was saying might have been a little bit touchy, just because it’s a sensitive topic. But also, like you said, that’s my truth, and that’s how I felt."

Morgan also revealed that her friends reached out to her in regards to being referenced in her promo. Scroll down to reveal what their reaction was.

Liv Morgan On What Her Friends Said About The Promo

Liv continued to comment on how her friends reacted to the promo.

"My friends reached out to me afterward and let me know how awesome they thought it was and how proud they were. I felt okay with it because I felt, one, I was defending their honor. Two, they loved that I did it, and three, it’s just how I felt. Becky has been getting so personal with me and I felt that I needed to bring her back down to reality really quick."

Is Becky Lynch's large contract with WWE the reason for all the recent releases in WWE? Scroll down to learn more.

Is Becky Lynch's Contract The Reason WWE Is Releasing Talent?

While Becky Lynch is earning a top-tier contract in the company, it would be hard to place blame on her for the rash of WWE releases that have occurred over the last two years. In fact, 2020 was the most profitable year in the history of the company.

Before WWE was releasing talent by the bulk, the opposite complaint was being made of them. Many accused WWE of "hoarding talent" in order to prevent new promotions from acquiring wrestlers. The goal with this approach was to maintain WWE's position as the only major league game in town. With AEW's success essentially ending that claim for WWE now, WWE's approach to such talent-hoarding has reportedly come to an end. The company released 80 Superstars this year to reduce its roster size to something more similar to what they've had in the past. All of this has very little to do with how much Becky Lynch earns per year.

Earlier this month, Lynch spoke with the MMA Hour about which WWE releases have impacted her the most. Scroll down to learn more.

Becky Lynch On Which WWE Releases Have Impacted Her The Most

While Becky Lynch was on The MMA Hour recently, she spoke about the releases of Lana and the Iiconics as being ones she took particularly hard.

"Yeah, there's some. I'm very close with The IIconics. I'm very close with Lana. There's a few that I was very sad to see go. You see each other more than you see family. Luckily, my family is all with me. But you know I see them more than my actual family. So, when they're gone, that's a huge void," said Lynch.

