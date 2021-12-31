Clippers Players Take A Shot At The Celtics Over Historically Bad Shooting Performance

The Boston Celtics are coming off one of the most embarrassing performances in NBA history

They had the second-worst shooting night ever by going 4/42 from beyond the arc, losing to a severely undermanned Los Angeles Clippers squad to continue their season-long woes.

Things aren't looking good for Ime Udoka's team and some wonder whether it's time to pull the plug on this roster.

They can't seem to compete for 48 minutes and have lost plenty of winnable games against injury-riddled rivals this season.