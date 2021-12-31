Clippers Players Take A Shot At The Celtics Over Historically Bad Shooting Performance

Boston Celtics
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jaylen_Brown_(40484839775).jpg

Ernesto Cova

The Boston Celtics are coming off one of the most embarrassing performances in NBA history

They had the second-worst shooting night ever by going 4/42 from beyond the arc, losing to a severely undermanned Los Angeles Clippers squad to continue their season-long woes.

Things aren't looking good for Ime Udoka's team and some wonder whether it's time to pull the plug on this roster.

They can't seem to compete for 48 minutes and have lost plenty of winnable games against injury-riddled rivals this season.

Marcus Morris Makes Fun Of The Celtics

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Marcus_Morris_2020.jpg

To make things even worst, even some of his rivals took a couple of shots at them and their terrible shooting, with Marcus Morris claiming that he would never miss that many wide-open shots from three-point land:

"Sh+t, when I looked up, I was like ‘god damn,'" Marcus Morris said, as quoted by The Athletic. "A lot of them was open too. No knock to them, but shit, I would’ve never missed that many wide open. That’s all I can say."

Sports

By Ernesto Cova

Terance Mann Couldn't Believe His Eyes

Boston native Terrance Mann was also in awe over the Celtics' inability to convert. Fortunately for them, that allowed them to continue playing zone defense and orchestrate the comeback:

"Oh wow, they did miss- oh wow!" Mann said. “I mean, we just played our zone, you know, so it’s hard to match up. They’re good at cutting, they cut a lot. They got a lot of wide-open looks that they could have made but you know, they were missing and that’s what made us stay in the zone. I’m sure if they would have made some we would have gotten out of it. But yeah, they were missing so it helped us out.”

Eric Bledsoe Lauds The Clippers' Game Plan

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Eric_Bledsoe.jpg

Per Eric Bledsoe, Tyronn Lue's plan was to take the Celtics offense out of rhythm and, even though they did get plenty of great looks, it eventually worked out:

“They got some wide-open looks that they normally hit. They were wide open, some of them, they just missed it," Bledsoe said. "And our game plan coming in was just try to get them off-balance, mix in 2-3 zone, mix in going man. Just kind of throw them off a little bit. So it worked.”

What's Next For The Clippers?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tyronn_Lue_(30761766161).jpg

Even despite the win, the Clippers are in serious trouble right now.

Besides the struggles with COVID-19, they'll be without Paul George for a big stretch of the season, and they were already missing Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers have one of the worst offenses in the league (105 points per game, 3rd-fewest in the NBA per Basketball Reference) and struggle to find their rhythm.

They currently sit at the 6th spot in the Western Conference and are in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs, so maybe they'll be quite active before the trade deadline to try and turn things around.

