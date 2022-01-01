Micah Parsons Compares Kyler Murray To A Wild Animal Ahead Of Clash Vs. Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys are set to have their most important game of the [NFL](https://www.inquisitr.com/category/general/nfl/ season, a clash that could seal their fate and will have dire playoff implications.

They'll host the Arizona Cardinals hoping that the Green Bay Packers don't win their game so they can clinch the top spot in the NFC.

Needless to say, they'll also have to find the way to stop Kyler Murray's two-way expertise and a desperate team that's looking to bounce back after three consecutive losses.