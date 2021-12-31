College Football: Here's How Michigan Can Beat Georgia

It's been long enough since the Michigan Wolverines brought a National Championship back to Ann Arbor.

But with Jim Harbaugh finally proving that he was worth the patience and the investment, the Wolverines might as well put an end to that drought this year.

Of course, they'll first need to get by the nation's most dominant defense and beat the Georgia Bulldogs, no biggie.

But even if that seems like a long shot and, with oddsmakers giving the Bulldogs a 7.5-point edge in this matchup, we still think the upset is a big possibility. Here's what the Wolverines need to do.