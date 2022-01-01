Gymnast Nastia Liukin Promotes Medication In Upside-Down Splits

Nastia Liukin
Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showing off her Gold Medal skill-set while upside-down in the splits - oh, and promoting medication at the same time. The five-time Olympic champion and migraine sufferer has joined the list of celebrities promoting prescription-level migraine relief, with a recent Instagram post seeing her giving a nod to what she claims has helped her the most.

Liukin joins the likes of Serena Williams and Khloe Kardashian in repping migraine meds on social media. See Nastia's take below.

Showing Off From Olympics

The video, below, came as a mash-up of Nastia's life, kicking off with her as a baby and being held by her dad, although much of the footage showed her delivering her mind-blowing flexibility while at the 2008 Olympics. The all-around champion from that year also shared a super-cute childhood snap of herself in the splits - Liukin kicked off young, hanging around gyms with her parents who couldn't afford childcare.

One moment saw Nastia wowing upside-down while in the splits, More after the video.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the Volition partner told fans: "Raise your hand if you've ever heard me say, "Never quit on a bad day." That mantra has gotten me through some of the toughest moments in sports and in life." She added:

"Leading up to Beijing, I suffered from #migraineattacks that would leave me without vision in one eye. Training on a four-inch beam with impaired vision was scary, but my passion for the sport allowed me to push through those bad days."

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Highlights Massive Thigh Gap After Shower

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Addresses Anorexia Comments With Undies Snacking

#Ad And #MigrainesSuck

Alongside offering a full and legally-compliant medical disclaimer including possible side effects, Nastia continued: "Now I take Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg as a preventive treatment at the first sign of symptoms. I feel like I'm finally in control of my migraine. @nurtecODT #NurtecODT #migrainessuck."

A like quickly came in from reality star Savannah Chrisley, although it wasn't a full thumbs-up from fans, some of whom questioned whether Liukin should be promoting Rx medication on Instagram. See the feedback after the jump.

Told To Reconsider Her 'Ethics'

One user raised eyebrows over the post, telling Liukin: "I’m so glad you’ve found something that’s helped you. But if you’re being paid to post this, please reconsider the ethics if you’re profiting from proselytizing meds."

Nastia has faced backlash over her migraine promos before. She has not gotten involved in the comments drama, doing the same here. The APL collaborator also influences for skincare brands Dove and Olay, plus clothing label Revolve. For more from Nastia, give her Instagram a follow.

