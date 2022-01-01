Gymnast Nastia Liukin Promotes Medication In Upside-Down Splits

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showing off her Gold Medal skill-set while upside-down in the splits - oh, and promoting medication at the same time. The five-time Olympic champion and migraine sufferer has joined the list of celebrities promoting prescription-level migraine relief, with a recent Instagram post seeing her giving a nod to what she claims has helped her the most.

Liukin joins the likes of Serena Williams and Khloe Kardashian in repping migraine meds on social media. See Nastia's take below.