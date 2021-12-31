'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini

Thylane Blondeau is back in her bikini and stunning as ever. The French model and social media sensation, carrying around her world's "most beautiful" girl title since childhood, is fresh from a beachy Instagram update showing her travels, and it was Hot Girl Summer in December as the Aix-en-Provence native rocked a skimpy two-piece.

Posting yesterday and having since gained over 78,000 likes, the Cacharel face sent out her signature poker face, also topping up her tan under blue skies. Check it out below.