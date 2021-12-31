'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini

thylane blondeau
Shutterstock | 159556

Rebecca Cukier

Thylane Blondeau is back in her bikini and stunning as ever. The French model and social media sensation, carrying around her world's "most beautiful" girl title since childhood, is fresh from a beachy Instagram update showing her travels, and it was Hot Girl Summer in December as the Aix-en-Provence native rocked a skimpy two-piece.

Posting yesterday and having since gained over 78,000 likes, the Cacharel face sent out her signature poker face, also topping up her tan under blue skies. Check it out below.

Back In Her Bikini

Shutterstock | 1092671

Scroll for the photo. It showed Thylane seated and folding her leg while rocking a pale blue bikini. The No Smile founder, popular with her new clothing line, also donned a massive black baseball cap as her blonde hair blew around in the breeze - makeup-free and flaunting her plump pout, the 20-year-old stunned with natural beauty vibes, also opting out of tagging her location.

Thylane did tag her photographer Veronika, though, with fans quickly sending fire emoji. More photos after the snap.

World

The Many Faces Of Thylane Blondeau

See More Photos Below

This snap might not have been geo-tagged, but Blondeau's Instagram followers know she's in Miami Beach, Florida right now. She's fresh from a post showing her deckchair and tee vibes with the update seeing the Etam spokesperson going chill in shades.

Thylane has also been opening up on more personal sides to her life of late. Late 2021 brought a reveal of ovarian cyst surgery as Blondeau told fans:

“A year ago I had an emergency operation for an ovarian cyst that had exploded in my stomach."

Revealing Painful Ordeal

Thylane added: "3 months after, my belly started to hurt again and at the beginning everyone ( and I ofc ) thought it was because of the operation.”

Doctors had told Thylane that her condition was in her "head," although with 2-3 months of pain, the star continued to explain: “I had a kyste of 5,6 cm who was touching my ovary so he sent me to do an IRM and an hour after this , the doctor called me and ask me to go straight to the hospital to do an emergency operation .”

Snagging Brand Deals

Thylane's career continues to go from strength to strength. This year, she joined the likes of actress Ruby Rose and model Olivia Culpo in influencing for Italian brand Fendi's #Peekaboo bag campaign. Blondeau also fronts Cacharel fragrances, plus 1982-founded sweatpants brand SweetPants, this minus her latest Etam gig. She also attended the Miu Miu Fashion Show this year.

"Thank you for having me @miumiu beautiful show like always u killed it !!! 💜 😍," she wrote in October while posing from the event.

