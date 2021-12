Wiseman undeniably has the potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league but with Curry, Thompson, and Green already on the wrong side of 30, the Warriors no longer have the patience to wait for his full development. What the Warriors need right now is a starting-caliber center that has more experience and would fit nicely with their core players.

According to Mark Haynes of ClutchPoints, among the big men that the Warriors should keep an eye on before the 2022 NBA trade deadline are Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers.