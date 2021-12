The sitcom originally aired on NBC from 1979 to 1988 became one of the longest-running shows in the 80s. Edna Garrett (the late Charlotte Rae) played the lead character as she teaches school girls of Eastland essential life lessons they wouldn’t find in classrooms.

The show was a spinoff of Diff'rent Strokes, spanned for nine seasons, and generated three TV movies: The Facts of Life Goes to Paris (1982), The Facts of Life Goes Down Under (1987), and The Facts of Life Reunion (2001).

The special is produced by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear, who has had a handful of shows (Good Times, The Jeffersons, All in the Family) aired in front of a live studio audience in 2019.