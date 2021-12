Cara Delevingne will be joining her long-time friend Selena Gomez in the highly anticipated second season of Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

The mystery-comedy series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Gomez, received favorable reviews for its debut season and was quickly renewed for a second season.

Aside from a new murder mystery for the trio to solve, new characters will also be added to the mix.

