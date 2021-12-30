Dua Lipa Highlights Toned Abs In Skimpy Bikini

Dua Lipa
Rebecca Cukier

Dua Lipa is all abs and stunning in a winter bikini look - it isn't just high-end Versace for the girl now fronting the designer Italian brand. Shortly before Christmas, the "Prisoner" hitmaker updated her Instagram with some swimwear action out in the freezing British countryside, posting from her Oxfordshire retreat and reminding fans of her enviable figure.

Dua has already made headlines this holiday season for highlighting her shredded abs in a cut-out catsuit. These photos brought the abs, the legs, plus a reminder that the Grammy winner has a fun side.

Stuns In Bikini In Freezing Weather

Scroll for the photos. They showed the Dua going funky in fluffy white Hello Kitty boots - and her two-piece matched. The British pop sensation was seen kicking up a leg while backed by a grass lawn and a lavish mansion. Posing in the dark, Dua stunned fans while in a balconette white bikini, one showing off her flat stomach and toned muscles - PUMA didn't partner up with Lipa for nothing.

"JOLLY GOOOOOD🎄," the festive caption read. More after the snap.

Dua Lipa

Dua is an open book when it comes to her fitness regime, and she opened up to Viva, stating:

"I try and work out as much as I can." The "Levitating" singer added: "I love doing something that’s really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session which I can do before I start my day. If I’ve got a really early call time, I don’t want to be waking up hours before I need to go and do a workout. So [I do] a high-intensity workout, shower, breakfast, and I’m on my way."

Boxes In Her Spare Time

While celebs like Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Aniston vow by yoga, Dua is all up for a boxing session, saying she loves it and adding:

"I like doing it for fitness [and] I like doing it just to kinda clear my mind. I really enjoy it. I like that it's definitely a full body workout. Since starting boxing I've probably been in the best shape ever. It's also a great stress reliever."

Dua also made Thanksgiving headlines for showing off her massive appetite.

Versace Vibes

Dua's abs may have taken center stage as she rocked a loud one-piece catsuit following Xmas, but the star was also honoring her ambassador status with high-end brand Versace. Posing with a bright blue bag from the Kardashian-adored label, Dua wrote: "vvv very @versace 💧💧💧💧💧#VersaceLaMedusa @donatella_versace."

Quick to reply was Donatella Versace, who topped comments by writing: "Got stars ✨ in my eyes- that’s one way to make me hallucinate! DUAAAA you are MESMERISING." For more, give Dua's Instagram a follow.

