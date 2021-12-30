NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Acquire Gordon Hayward For Package Centered On Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are one of the teams that are expected to finish the 2021-22 NBA season as a lottery team. Despite hiring a new head coach, Rick Carlisle, last summer, the Pacers are still struggling to consistently win games. As of now, they are on a two-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-21 record.

The Pacers still have time to turn things around but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they are already moving toward a "substantial rebuild" and open up trade conversations around some of their veteran players.