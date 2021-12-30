CJ McCollum To LA Could Push Clippers Over The Top In Western Conference

JB Baruelo

Though Kawhi Leonard is still recovering from the ACL injury he acquired during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers still decided to remain a competitive team in the Western Conference this season. As of now, the Clippers are somehow doing well without their main man. They are currently in the playoff race, sitting in the No. 6 in the Western Conference with an 18-17 record.

While waiting for Leonard's return, rumors are circulating that the Clippers could seek major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

CJ McCollum To Los Angeles Clippers

One of the potential trade targets for the Clippers is veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers. In a recent article, Joe Capraro of Fansided's Rip City Project came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would allow the Clippers to acquire McCollum from the Trail Blazers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes Eric Bledsoe, Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka, and Nicolas Batum to the Trail Blazers in exchange for McCollum, Robert Covington, and Jusuf Nurkic.

Clippers Form Own 'Big Three'

Giving up four veterans would be a tough decision for the Clippers, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring a player of McCollum's caliber. The potential arrival of McCollum in Los Angeles would boost the Clippers' performance on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Leonard and Paul George, a decent playmaker, rebounder, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, McCollum is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If he builds good chemistry with Leonard and George when they regain their 100 percent health, the Clippers could enter the 2022 NBA Playoffs with their own "Big Three."

Jusuf Nurkic & Robert Covington Improve Clippers' Depth

Nurkic and Covington aren't only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. Though they couldn't provide the same impact as McCollum, they could make the Clippers a more competitive team in the Western Conference this season. Nurkic could fill the hole left by Ibaka at the center position.

He would also give the Clippers insurance in case Ivica Zubac needs to rest or suffers an injury. Meanwhile, Covington would take Morris Sr. and Batum's spot in the wing, providing the Clippers with a great defender who can knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Why The Trail Blazers Would Make The Trade

As of now, the Trail Blazers haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move McCollum before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, the proposed trade deal with the Clippers would make a lot of sense if they want to overhaul their roster around Lillard while trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"The Blazers get a significant upgrade on defense at four spots and a much more swappable set of pieces," Capraro wrote. "Batum gets to finish his career where he started and thrived, and Bledsoe gets to pair with Lillard."

