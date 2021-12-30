CJ McCollum To LA Could Push Clippers Over The Top In Western Conference

Though Kawhi Leonard is still recovering from the ACL injury he acquired during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers still decided to remain a competitive team in the Western Conference this season. As of now, the Clippers are somehow doing well without their main man. They are currently in the playoff race, sitting in the No. 6 in the Western Conference with an 18-17 record.

While waiting for Leonard's return, rumors are circulating that the Clippers could seek major roster upgrades before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.