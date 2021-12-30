Chloe Kim Reveals The IG Message That Almost Made Her Quit Her Sport

With great success comes hate, and Chloe Kim learned it the nasty way. Fresh off her gold medal win in the women's snowboard halfpipe event during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, the Korean-American athlete was supposed to be celebrating. Instead, thoughts of retirement crossed her mind.

Kim was only 17 years old at the time, the youngest woman to win an Olympic gold in snowboarding. With a stellar career in sports at such a young age and, no doubt, more success ahead of her, why was she thinking of quitting? Find out below.