Kim Cattrall Still Not Interested In Sex And The City Spinoff, ‘And Just Like That’

Last week, Sex and The City fans got their long-awaited revival in the form of the new spin-off, And Just Like That. However, something, or rather someone noticeably missing from the quartet friendship group. Not everyone is ready to accept that Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones wouldn’t join the rest of her sisterhood.

Many fans were relieved to discover the show didn’t kill off her character (thereby canceling every possibility of a reappearance. However, we’re not sure holding out hope would yield positive results because Cattrall maintains her stance on not wanting any parts of the new show.