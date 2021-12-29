Hilary Duff Shares Cozy Family Photos Amidst How I Met Your Father Promotion

The Holiday spirit is in full bloom as everyone celebrates the final days of 2021. Hilary Duff joins in the festivities sharing special family moments with her 19.5 million Instagram followers. Her most recent post features pictures of her children, husband, nieces, nephews, parents, and in-laws during Christmas.

In one of the slides, she shares a cute selfie with her 9-months-old daughter, who’s the center of attention. Mae James stares wide-eyed into the camera with a cute pout that makes you want to have a baby. She spots a beautiful brown bow headband and a gorgeous flowery blouse reminiscent of autumn.