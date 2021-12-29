Hilary Duff Shares Cozy Family Photos Amidst How I Met Your Father Promotion

The Holiday spirit is in full bloom as everyone celebrates the final days of 2021. Hilary Duff joins in the festivities sharing special family moments with her 19.5 million Instagram followers. Her most recent post features pictures of her children, husband, nieces, nephews, parents, and in-laws during Christmas.

In one of the slides, she shares a cute selfie with her 9-months-old daughter, who’s the center of attention. Mae James stares wide-eyed into the camera with a cute pout that makes you want to have a baby. She spots a beautiful brown bow headband and a gorgeous flowery blouse reminiscent of autumn.

Family Lunch

Four older children gather around the dining table wearing party cones and big Christmas smiles. They have a single candle at the table’s center while sitting on mismatched chairs. The scene is very homely, as it captures the innocence and genuineness of little kids during festive seasons.

Hilary joins in on the fun, wearing a cone of her own with a bigger Christmas smile. She wears a three-toned brown and black crewneck sweater while posing with different family members. The Lizzy McGuire actress looks content wearing fun holiday goggles as she smiles back at her husband Andrew Koma.

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

Inside Her Relationship With Furry Family Members

Wedding Anniversary

On Dec. 21, she celebrated two years of marriage with Andrew in many Instagram posts. Each picture showed candid shots of the couple on their wedding day looking ready to take on the world together. In one of the videos, she’s dancing in a shimmery gold two-piece with her husband like she has no care in the world.

According to Hilary, Koma is the guy of her dreams, “Papa Bear. Best Friend, Good Human, That’s all.”

How I Met Your Father

These celebratory pictures come on the heels of her How I Met Your Father announcement, which premieres in less than one month on Hulu. The series is a spin-off of the hit TV series How I Met Your Mother featuring Alison Flannigan. Duff plays Sophie, the younger version of Kim Cattrall’s character looking for love in New York City.

In her announcement post, she tells her followers, “I couldn’t be more obsessed with this pack of weirdos and I am very proud of our show! Everyone involved has added something special and holy moly JANUARY 18th here we come!”

Vacation Euphoria

She concluded her caption by saying, “I would tag you all, but I’m still on vacation:-’) and there’s a lot of us!" We can’t complain about her me-time as we’ve enjoyed the videos and pictures from her family travels.

She thanked her husband for helping her grow and creating cherished memories. Swipe to see more vacation pictures of the Duff-Koma family.

