Bella Hadid is ensuring Victoria's Secret laughs all the way to the bank - and she's probably doing the same herself. The supermodel joins fellow catwalk queen Hailey Bieber in helping revamp the lingerie giant in its 2021 comeback, with new photos on Bella's Instagram showing her straddling a gold chair while outfitted in skimpy undies.

Bella updated going full bombshell from a glamorous set this week, with the photos gaining over 1.4 million likes. See them - and more - below.