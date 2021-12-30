Dr. Dre To Pay Nicole Young $100 Million In Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre's year-long divorce has finally reached a settlement, with his ex-wife Nicole Young set to receive $100 million from the 56-year-old rap icon, payable in two increments. After 24 years of marriage, the 51-year-old lawyer, who filed for divorce in June 2020 after accusing her partner of domestic abuse, will be walking away with more than one-fifth of the Compton rapper's fortune and roughly half of his liquid assets, per Rolling Stone.

While both TMZ and the Daily Mail are reporting that Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) is worth $820 million, Consequence states his fortune only amounts to $458.2 million, while Celebrity Net Worth estimates it at $500 million.

As such, Young is getting just over 20 percent of his assets, despite originally seeking half, with the hip-hop mogul reportedly feeling "delighted" to have managed to "only" pay her $100 million.

Details below.