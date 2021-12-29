NBA Rumors: Three Blockbuster Trades Lakers Could Explore Involving Anthony Davis

Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the most intriguing names that have recently surfaced on the rumor mill. The Lakers may not have shown a single indication that they are planning to trade Davis but with his inconsistent and underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that they could explore moving him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Davis is currently recovering from an injury but once he regains 100 percent health, he's highly expected to receive strong interest in the trade market.

Potential Landing Spots For Anthony Davis

As of now, it's hard to imagine the Lakers trading Davis. Despite his early struggle, he's still considered their second-best player. Also, he belongs to the same agency, Klutch Sports Group, as LeBron James. However, as soon as rumors started to swirl around Davis' future in Los Angeles, fans have started creating their own predictions regarding where he would play next.

In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World mentioned some potential landing spots for Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. These include the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis Leaves Hollywood For Big Apple

It won't be surprising if the Knicks expressed strong interest in acquiring Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Knicks have been eyeing to add Davis to their roster from the time he demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. However, to get Davis from the Lakers, the Knicks would need to sacrifice one of their core players.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for Davis.

Lakers Swap Anthony Davis For Karl-Anthony Towns

For the Timberwolves to consider trading for Davis, their main man, Karl-Anthony Towns, must express his desire to leave Minnesota. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar, Bitar suggested that the Timberwolves could offer him and a 2022 first-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for Davis. This would be one of the best offers that the Lakers could get for AD.

By sending him to Minnesota, they won't only be receiving a younger All-Star replacement for Davis in KAT, but they would also get a future first-round pick that they could use to add another young and promising player to their roster..

Warriors Finally Get Anthony Davis

The Warriors were also among the top suitors of Davis on the trade market before he was traded to the Lakers in the summer of 2019. Like the Knicks, the Warriors would also have to give up one of their best guys to convince the Lakers to engage in a blockbuster deal. In the potential deal that would send Davis to Bay Area, Bitar proposed that the Warriors could offer James Wiseman, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole to the Lakers.

Davis would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Warriors. Joining forces with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins in Golden State would give him a realistic chance of winning his second NBA championship title this season.

