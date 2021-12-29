NBA Rumors: Three Blockbuster Trades Lakers Could Explore Involving Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the most intriguing names that have recently surfaced on the rumor mill. The Lakers may not have shown a single indication that they are planning to trade Davis but with his inconsistent and underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that they could explore moving him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Davis is currently recovering from an injury but once he regains 100 percent health, he's highly expected to receive strong interest in the trade market.