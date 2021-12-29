Inside Bethenny Frankel's NYC Loft She Re-Listed For $7 Million

Former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel has put her elegant New York City loft up for sale for a second time this year. After initially listing it in April for just under $7 million and taking it off the market in September, the 51-year-old TV personality, entrepreneur, house-flipping real estate investor, and philanthropist is once again looking to unload the ultra-modern Manhattan pad for the same asking price.

According to the New York Post, Frankel re-listed the swanky condo on December 9, shortly after a judge ruled that she no longer had to pay child support to her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 51. The outlet also reported that the RHONY alum was named primary parent in the custody battle over their 11-year-old daughter Bryn.

Tour the luxurious abode below!