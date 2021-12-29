Inside Bethenny Frankel's NYC Loft She Re-Listed For $7 Million

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 842284

Alexandra Lozovschi

Former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel has put her elegant New York City loft up for sale for a second time this year. After initially listing it in April for just under $7 million and taking it off the market in September, the 51-year-old TV personality, entrepreneur, house-flipping real estate investor, and philanthropist is once again looking to unload the ultra-modern Manhattan pad for the same asking price.

According to the New York Post, Frankel re-listed the swanky condo on December 9, shortly after a judge ruled that she no longer had to pay child support to her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 51. The outlet also reported that the RHONY alum was named primary parent in the custody battle over their 11-year-old daughter Bryn.

Tour the luxurious abode below!

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Three Blockbuster Trades Lakers Could Explore Involving Anthony Davis

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markannen & Draft Picks

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons On Pace To Make NFL History

Clippers at Celtics [Dec 29] - NBA Predictions And Picks

MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Dodgers May Not Sign Freddie Freeman

Open-Plan With 11-Foot Ceilings

Realtor.com

Located on the fourth floor of a 1904 Soho building, Frankel's sophisticated condo spans 4,000 square feet of living space configured with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. However, new buyers have the possibility of adding in two extra bedrooms so long as they're willing to sacrifice the expansive sitting area in the main suite and the home office, which Frankel has decorated with a cheeky sign over the sofa that reads “I know it all,” as seen above.

Boasting a fluid open-floor plan, 11-foot ceilings, oversized windows that face lower Broadway, and "original columns that preserve a hint of the building’s turn-of-the-century charm," the stylish pad is an eye-catcher, with Frankel's keen eye for interior design turning it into a truly remarkable home. Scroll for more pictures!

World

Kendall Jenner Breaks The Internet With Her Perfect Body

Sexy Swimsuit Leaves Fans In Awe Of Supermodel's Beauty

By chisom

Major Makeover

Realtor.com

The multi-hyphenate entrepreneur purchased the spacious loft in 2017 for $4.2 million, subsequently giving it a major makeover. According to Dirt, Frankel, who has been recently splitting her time between her film producer fiancé Paul Bernon's Boston townhouse and her newly renovated Hamptons home, wasn't looking to move in when she bought the place, snapping it up on a whim because she couldn't resist a good deal.

Frankel completely remodeled the condo, putting in two fireplaces -- in the main suite and the family room -- and fully redesigning the open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, sleek cabinets, and a central island with a marble countertop.

She also redid the hardwood floors pale grey and painted the window frames and radiators black for contrast.

Chanel West Coast Spreads Christmas Cheer On Instagram

Demi Lovato Arches Back With Swimsuit Happiness

Glam Room & Walk-In Closet

Realtor.com

The sprawling master suite has everything that reality TV royalty could desire. Equipped with its own glam room and a separate walk-in closet with a tiered chandelier dangling over a sleek bureau surrounded by pale grey and white shelving, the main bedroom spills into a "serene" sitting area "bathed in a sumptuous palette of pale champagne."

The master bathroom is just as impressive, with a massive soaking tub and a glass-door shower, as well as elegant spider-veined white marble covering the floor and walls.

"A row of mirrors sits above a counter that spans the length of the room, while a bubble-like chandelier hangs from the high ceiling," notes People.

Epitome Of Elegance

Realtor.com

The formal living room is the epitome of elegance, with a custom-crafted stone and marble bar beneath a trio of pendant lights. Across the room, four columns of mirrors reflect the large paneled windows, visually elongating the space and amplifying the natural light.

Meanwhile, the adjoining dining room features a sleek long table underneath a futuristic branch-like chandelier.

Other features include a key-locked elevator opening out to the foyer, with the building also boasting a rooftop terrace perfect for taking in the Manhattan views.

Read Next

Must Read

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

What's Going On Between Selena Gomez & Chris Evans?

Olivia Wilde Is Still Sexy at 37!

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.