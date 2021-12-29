Freestyle Skier Lea Bouard Hits Slopes In Leggy Bathrobe

Freestyle skier Léa Bouard is celebrating her skill-set by back-flipping on ski slopes while in a bathrobe. The German 2018 Winter Olympics face 100% knew how to get her Instagram followers hitting "like" in a recent share, posting mind-blowing footage of herself casually flipping a 360 while showcasing her steely-strong pins.

Bouard, who has represented France and Germany in ski championships, posted for her 73,500 followers ahead of Christmas, gaining over 200,000 likes and saying she was "walking on a dream."