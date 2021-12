Figure skater Tara Lipinski has been proving that her worth extends way beyond the rink - reality TV wants her, and not just any show. The 39-year-old athlete and 1998 Olympic champion has snagged herself a prestigious spot on the latest series of Project Runway, with a series of photos on her Instagram documenting the high-profile appearance.

Fans got the inside scoop as Tara played judge, plus a thigh-skimming and killer Alice + Olivia minidress. Check out the photos and more below.