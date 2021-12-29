Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Sell Malibu Home, Buy $14 Million Mansion Close By

After only a short 14 months of tenure, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have said goodbye to their $12.5 million Malibu home. The Coldplay frontman, 44, has sold the one-acre Point Dume property he purchased in October 2020, with Dirt reporting the deal fetched him a hefty $1.9 million profit.

However, Chris didn't let the $14.4 million he got off the landlocked estate rest in his bank account for too long, immediately shelling out $14 million for a new Point Dume house only a few short blocks away.

While it's unclear whether the English musician and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 32, plan to make the new purchase their home, it definitely offers a lot more privacy than the Cape Cod-style mansion they have shared for the past year. Scroll for details.

What They Said Goodbye To

Zillow

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chris and Dakota's former residence comprised of a Nantucket-inspired, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom mansion spanning 5,338 square feet of living space, plus a separate two-story guesthouse with its own kitchen and lounge area.

With luxurious outdoor features including a spacious swimming pool with a raised spa, several patios and terraces, multiple lounging and al-fresco dining areas, a fire pit, and an outdoor fireplace, the property is designed for comfort and style.

Likewise, the modern interiors, redesigned by Saffron Case Homes, impress with a two-story living/dining room combo, a primary suite with a private terrace, a sumptuous marble-slathered master bathroom, and a shiplap home theater.

According to Dirt, the new homeowner is Florence Azria, wife of fashion mogul Serge Azria. Meanwhile, Chris and Dakota could be moving into a stunning Balinese-inspired love nest complete with a chic greenhouse and scenic ocean views.

Scroll through the embed below for pics of the couple's former Malibu home.

New Love Nest?

Zillow

The couple's new Point Dume house is considerably smaller, spanning just under 3,500 square feet of living space. However, it sits in on a larger, 1.5-acre lot surrounded by towering eucalyptus trees, with thick vegetation lending it a more private, secluded air.

Built in 1956, the sleek mansion was previously owned by real estate developer Steve Zimmerman, who purchased the property in 2017 for $7.4 million.

Should Chris and Dakota choose to move into the picturesque villa, the couple would be enjoying an infinity-edged pool with a raised patio and a number of terraces, including a covered backyard pavilion overlooking the pool.

Dual Stone Fireplace

Zillow

Just like their previous Malibu abode, the new house boasts white interiors with wood and stone accents giving it a somewhat rustic vibe. The open floor plan includes a coquettish kitchen, cozy living room, and dining room that spill into one another, anchored by a grandiose dual-sided, stacked-stone fireplace that connects them to the welcoming entryway.

With hardwood floors, exposed beam ceilings, and massive windows offering gorgeous views of the verdant yard, the house combines modern and rustic touches for a perfect homey feel. Clerestory windows further open up the space, letting in plenty of sunshine.

Infinity-Edged Pool

Zillow

Although the couple would have to go without the home theater they used to enjoy, the new house comes with a commodious family room that could be converted into a media lounge, with massive panel doors reminiscent of Japanese sliding doors opening into a smaller space that could serve as an office.

Likewise, the kitchen may be smaller than the lavish all-white gourmet kitchen with an incorporated navy blue pantry that they used to own, but it comes with a cozy eat-in island by the window. Meanwhile, the master bath features a steam shower and dual sinks that mirror each other from across the room.

Aside from privacy, the property also affords a coveted “beach key” for easy access to Little Dume Beach.

