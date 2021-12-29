Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Sell Malibu Home, Buy $14 Million Mansion Close By

After only a short 14 months of tenure, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have said goodbye to their $12.5 million Malibu home. The Coldplay frontman, 44, has sold the one-acre Point Dume property he purchased in October 2020, with Dirt reporting the deal fetched him a hefty $1.9 million profit.

However, Chris didn't let the $14.4 million he got off the landlocked estate rest in his bank account for too long, immediately shelling out $14 million for a new Point Dume house only a few short blocks away.

While it's unclear whether the English musician and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 32, plan to make the new purchase their home, it definitely offers a lot more privacy than the Cape Cod-style mansion they have shared for the past year. Scroll for details.